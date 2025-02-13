CPD video shows person of interest in deadly Uptown shooting

The fatal shooting happened in Uptown on Oct. 1, 2024.

The fatal shooting happened in Uptown on Oct. 1, 2024.

The fatal shooting happened in Uptown on Oct. 1, 2024.

The fatal shooting happened in Uptown on Oct. 1, 2024.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New video shows what Chicago police call a person of interest in a North Side homicide investigation.

A man was shot to death on October 1, 2024 in the 900-block of West Eastwood Avenue just after 7:30 p.m.

Police said the man was shot in the leg in Uptown and taken to the hospital where later died.

He was later identified as Kevin Bibbs, 57, of Flossmoor.

Nearly four months after his murder, police released video showing a woman who is a person of interest.

Video shows a woman wearing a green sweatshirt walking around Chicago streets and alleys.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

No one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Chicago shootings: Tracking gun violence in 2024, with live updates

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood