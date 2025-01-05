Urbanbelly to celebrate Lunar New Year with special menu

This year, the Lunar New Year is January 29, marking the beginning of a new year based on the moon's cycle.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's officially 2025 but another new year celebration is still on the horizon.

It's traditionally celebrated in many Asian countries and communities, including right here in Chicago.

To celebrate, Urbanbelly is rolling out a special menu.

"Best of the Belly" Week features a five-course menu at the restaurant's Wicker Park location.

Executive Chef Bill Kim visited ABC7 to showcase his signature chicken dumpling recipe, featured as part of the special menu.

You can find out more about Urbanbelly and their special Lunar New Year menu at www.urbanbelly.com