Rahm Emanuel coy about future, critical of Dem Party: 'Stop telling people how to live their lives'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel is back home in Chicago, with a very blunt assessment of the election.

But, he was also very coy about his own future after his time in Japan ends next year.

ABC7 Chicago political reporter Craig Wall sat down with him for a one-on-one interview, during which Emanuel had some tough words for the Democratic Party.

Former Mayor Emanuel came back to Chicago to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family over the holiday weekend.

But, the results of the presidential election were nothing for the lifelong Democrat to be thankful for. He's not pulling punches in assessing what went wrong.

Emanuel, a self-described political junkie, had a lot to say about the outcome of the election.

When asked if he was surprised by the results, Emanuel said "yes and no."

"That's the honest truth. I don't know if my head was one place, my heart was another place," he said.

But, his frustrations with Kamala Harris' campaign and the state of the Democratic Party were in many other places.

He said the campaign's messaging was wrong. Former two-term Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were pushed aside, and the Democratic Party became the establishment that voters rejected, he said.

"We, as a party, go from the anti-establishment, in COVID, wear the coat of the establishment: Listen, put a mask on, close the schools, shut this down. And we become the establishment," Emanuel said.

He said Donald Trump's victory was a vote against the establishment instead of a vote for change. And it should be a wake-up call for the Democratic Party, which he said is in disarray.

"And here's what I would say to the Democrats: You have a YETI cup? Sit down and shut up. Stop telling people how to live their lives. Start listening to them a little more," Emanuel said.

Emanuel will tender his resignation as ambassador to Japan when Trump takes office. He has served in that position since March of 2022.

When asked if he was interested in being chair of the Democratic National Committee, which has been speculated in some political circles, Emanuel said, "That's not what I was thinking about for my life."

"But, I think we're at a very crucial point, and there's a lot of different ways, doesn't have to be party chairman to contribute to the development and kind of 'regirding' the party for the future because we are on our back heels right now," he said.

Emanuel also brushed off questions about whether he wants to run for Senate or governor. But, he made it clear he is not done with public service. When he gets back in six weeks, he will take a break, and then evaluate the possibilities.