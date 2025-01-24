ICE agents denied entry to South Side elementary school: Chicago Public Schools

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools officials said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were denied entry to a South Side elementary school Friday morning.

The Hamline Elementary School principal said ICE agents arrived at the Back of the Yards school about 11:15 a.m.

The principal said they followed protocols, and did not allow the agents inside.

All students and staff are safe, officials said.

"CPS will continue to protect our students and their families in alignment with the Illinois TRUST Act and Chicago's Welcoming City Ordinance," one school official said.

Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates called the situation "unprecedented" at a news conference Friday afternoon.

CPS and CTU officials emphasized that schools are safe.

CPS does not ask for citizenship status, and will not allow ICE agents inside without a warrant.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.