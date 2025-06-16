Little girl missing for nearly 4 years found in Chicago; officials say mother arrested

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Officials said they found a little girl in Chicago who was reported missing nearly four years ago.

In November 2021, a 1-year-old baby girl was reported missing by the Department of Children and Family Services, who had custody of the girl at the time, according to the U.S. Marshals.

The girl's biological mother was also reported missing by DCFS. The mother had a warrant for retail theft in Cook County, one for stolen property in Orange County, California and one for robbery from Signal Hill police in California.

Nearly four years after the missing person's report, officials found that the missing girl could be at two possible homes located in Chicago and Blue Island, Illinois.

During the investigation, officials say a small girl, between the ages of 4 and 5, was seen peeking out of a second-floor window at the Chicago address.

On June 3, 2025, Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals forced entry into the house.

The little girl was taken into protective custody and returned to DCFS.

The biological mother tried to run away, however she was arrested for her outstanding warrants.

Officials did not release any information regarding location or identities.

