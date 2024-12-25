US Navy recruits from Naval Station Great Lakes surprised with Christmas celebration

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- On Christmas Day, a group of U.S. Navy recruits took a field trip like no other. The 45 young men and women boarded a bus from naval Station Great Lakes in North Chicago, not knowing a holiday celebration awaited them in Arlington Heights.

They were greeted with applause, a warm welcome and gratitude by hearty volunteers at Christian Liberty Academy, who made the sailors from all over the country feel at home for the holidays in Illinois.

"Most of these guys have never been away from home so it's a big step and we just hope it's a great day for them," said Bob Stack, teacher and Navy Recruits Christmas organizer.

Sailors got to enjoy a home-cooked meal, TV and video games, all of which are prohibited on base. They also got one very special surprise: The chance to call home. Recruits can go weeks before speaking with loved ones, but that changed for Christmas.

"She was like is that you? I said yes it's me! Laughs," said recruit Jazmine Gonzalez, who is from Reno, Nevada.

Verizon and volunteers donated cell phones for the day so recruits could call their families.

"It's phenomenal, so amazing compared to what we've been going through," said Boston Yeager, who called his wife and two children at home in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on a phone borrowed from Army veteran Tom Zasadil.

"As I tell people, I'm coming here today to lose my phone for an hour," Zasadil said with a laugh.

Yeager's youngest child was born while he's been away at training camp.

"It was definitely pretty hard, kept me up a bit. But I'm doing it for them," he said.

He cherished the gift of getting to see his family on Christmas Day, even if only by FaceTime.

"Oh absolutely, it's made Christmas for me," he said.

"Couldn't make me happier to see him happy," said Zasadil.

"It feels really nice that people take time out of their day, out of their Christmas, to come celebrate it with us. It shows people care for us and it's really nice," Gonzalez said.