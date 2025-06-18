After SCOTUS decision, advocates expect more seeking gender-affirming care to come to Illinois

After a US Supreme Court gender-affirming care decision, local advocates expect more of those seeking related health care in Illinois.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

The law bars gender transition surgery, puberty blockers and hormone therapy for people under 18.

Local leaders in the LGBTQ community are raising concerns about the impact of the decision.

The ruling marks the first time the Supreme Court justices have weighed in on an anti-transgender state law. And those against the ruling say the law will impact those beyond the transgender community.

"This is not just an attack on trans youth or LGBT-identifying folks; this is an attack on bodily autonomy," said Manuel Hernandez, executive director of the Association of Latinos Motivating Action.

It's one of the most significant LGBTQ rulings to come down from the Supreme Court. It's a ruling that means states are allowed to ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors. It's care, Hernandez says, that is life-saving.

"It actually decrease suicide ideation and intense by 70% among trans youth when they are receiving gender-affirming care," Hernandez said.

Now those working to support the transgender community are expecting a massive influx of those seeking this health care in Illinois.

"Whether you're, you know, 18, or you're 35 or you're 55 right now, there's a year waitlist just for a consultation, not even the surgery," said Asher McMaher, Trans Upfront IL executive director.

For parents like McMaher who has a 13-year-old transgender daughter, the ruling hits closer to home.

"We're seeing kids like my own, who are trying to stand up within their privilege for those kids who are not being able to get access," McMaher said.

Those on the other side say the ruling was the best decision.

In a statement, Illinois Republican state Sen. Andrew Chesney said, "By upholding the Tennessee law, the high court rightfully recognizes that prescribing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and performing disfiguring surgeries on minors is not healthcare. It's woke ideology-driven malpractice."

"We see hormones and blockers used for cis people more than we do trans people. Trans people are 1% of the population, right?" McMaher said. "We're targeting children, and that's not OK."

Trans Upfront IL is planning a protest of the Supreme Court's decision for this Saturday.