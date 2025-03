US Supreme Court sides with former Chicago Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson in criminal conviction appeal

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is siding with a former Chicago alderman in his criminal conviction appeal.

Patrick Daley Thompson was convicted in 2022 of lying to federal bank regulators and filing false tax returns. He was sentenced to four months in prison.

The Supreme Court agrees that a law about lying to regulators only covers false statements, not misleading ones.

The Supreme Court asking the lower courts to take another look at Daley Thompson's charges.