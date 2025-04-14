Tariffs impacting Illinois farmers who export crops: 'Most pessimistic I've ever been'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Outside of Chicago and our cities, most of Illinois is farmland, and this is a critical time for farmers to plan.

Changes from the Trump administration are making that planning more challenging.

Seeds go in early at Bartman Farm.

John Bartman is a fifth generation farmer in Marengo, and he says planting time is usually a time for optimism. But he says he is not feeling that way right now.

"Have to admit, this is the most pessimistic I've ever been farming in my career. It's really sad dealing with these tariffs and the uncertainty that they are bringing us," Bartman said.

New tariffs on traded exports impact farmers like Bartman, who exports all of his soybeans, mostly to China. He says his soybeans will make less this year, so he is planting more corn, which will be made into sweeteners and corn chips, and fewer soybeans.

"Honestly, this is the type of year where you just hope to get by and make it to next year," Bartman said.

The Illinois Farm Bureau told ABC7 that the state's farmers depend on foreign trade, as Illinois is the third largest exporter of agricultural commodities in the U.S.

"Nine-hundred thousand jobs in food and agriculture, $200 billion in economic output. Agriculture is a monster in Illinois. It's an economic driver. The health and wellbeing of agriculture is important to the health and wellbeing of Illinois," said Illinois Farm Bureau President Brian Duncan.

Bartman says any changes in the farmers' incomes can have a ripple effect on the entire agriculture industry.

"I feel bad for the mechanics who work on the equipment. I feel bad for the salesmen who sell the farm equipment, and I feel bad for those who depend on their end for their income as well," Bartman said.

Bartman and other farmers hope they got their calculations right. They will not know until later this year.

