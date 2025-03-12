USDA cuts two programs worth roughly $1B, impacting local schools, food banks and farmers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A major shift in federal funding impacts local schools, food banks and local farmers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is cutting two programs worth roughly $1 billion.

One of them provided roughly $660 million for schools to buy food from local farms.

The other helped food banks across the country, including the local Northern Illinois Food Bank.

They told ABC7 the cuts come at a time when many are struggling to put food on the table.

To date, federal funding has allowed the Northern Illinois Food Bank to give out nearly 1 million meals to neighbors facing hunger.

In a statement, the Greater Chicago Food Depository said the impact on their operations is minimal but called it a huge loss for the small farms who benefited from this program.