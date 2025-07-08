24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
USPS workers to remember letter carrier Octavia Redmond, who was killed in Chicago 1 year ago

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, July 8, 2025 1:44PM
U.S. Postal Service workers will remember Octavia Redmond, who was killed in a shooting one year ago in West Pullman.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Letter carriers will gather Tuesday to honor a U.S. postal worker killed while on the job.

Last July, Octavia Redmond was shot while delivering mail in West Pullman.

Prosecutors told the judge 48-year-old Octavia Redmond was tracked on her route and shot several times in the12100-block of South Harvard Avenue. Police said the shooter pulled up, fired shots and drove away.

A 15-year-old suspect has been charged with first degree murder.

Letter carriers are demanding more be done to protect workers while on the job.

They will gather Tuesday morning at Redmond's home branch to honor her memory.

