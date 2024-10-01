Teen charged in killing of postal worker in West Pullman, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenage boy has been charged in the murder of a U.S. postal worker last July, Chicago police said Tuesday.

Octavia Redmond was shot to death last July while on her route in the West Pullman neighborhood's 12100-block of South Harvard Avenue.

Police said someone drove up and shot Redmond multiple times before driving away.

Police said that the 15-year-old suspect was arrested by CPD and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force Monday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The suspect was located and is being extradited to Chicago, where he faces one count of first degree murder.

