WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Teen charged in killing of postal worker in West Pullman, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, October 1, 2024 3:07PM
CPD releases video of person of interest in postal worker's killing
CPD released footage of a person of interest in the West Pullman, Chicago shooting that killed postal worker Octavia Redmond.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenage boy has been charged in the murder of a U.S. postal worker last July, Chicago police said Tuesday.

The video in this story is from a previous report

Octavia Redmond was shot to death last July while on her route in the West Pullman neighborhood's 12100-block of South Harvard Avenue.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police said someone drove up and shot Redmond multiple times before driving away.

Police said that the 15-year-old suspect was arrested by CPD and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force Monday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

SEE ALSO | USPS letter carriers hold rally after postal worker killed in Chicago shooting

The suspect was located and is being extradited to Chicago, where he faces one count of first degree murder.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW