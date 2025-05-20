2 students killed in 'targeted and isolated event' at University of Wisconsin

Two college students died on Monday in what the University of Wisconsin-Platteville called a "targeted and isolated event."

The first 911 call came in at about 4 p.m. at the Wilgus Hall dorms, Platteville Chief of Police Joe Hallman said.

The campus went into a shelter-in-place order for about one hour after police said there was no "active ongoing threat."

UW-Platteville Chancellor Dr. Tammy Evetovich identified the students as Kelsie Martin and Hallie Helms.

"This incident was a targeted and isolated event between the two individuals. Families of the students have been notified," Evetovich said.

Martin was from Beloit, Wisconsin; she was 22 years old.

Helms, also 22, was of Baraboo, Wisconsin.

Officials did not release further information about the incident.

"I'm not deliberately being vague. I apologize for that, but as I said, we want to make sure we get it right and protect the privacy of the individuals that were involved in this," Chief Joe Hallman said.

Counseling was made available for students and final exams were cancelled for the remainder of the week.

