Val and Ryan catch up with 3 comedians as popular Bears creator weighs in on NFL Draft

Ryan and Val talked to Chicagoan Correy B about touring with Katt Williams and performing at the United Center.

Ryan and Val talked to Chicagoan Correy B about touring with Katt Williams and performing at the United Center.

Ryan and Val talked to Chicagoan Correy B about touring with Katt Williams and performing at the United Center.

Ryan and Val talked to Chicagoan Correy B about touring with Katt Williams and performing at the United Center.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, Ryan and Val talk to Chicagoan Correy B about touring with Katt Williams and performing at the United Center.

You can catch Correy B on May 7 at Promontory Chicago for the Good Vibes Only Comedy Show!

Click here for more information.

W. Kamau Bell

Emmy and Peabody-Award winning host and comedian W. Kamau Bell stopped by the Windy City studio.

Emmy and Peabody-Award winning host and comedian W. Kamau Bell stops by the Windy City studio to talk about winning Celebrity Jeopardy, going to high school in Chicago and his standup comedy tour, "Who's With Me."

Click here for more information.

Mark Curry

Comedian Mark Curry dishes on tour life, his 40+ years in the business and working with renowned comedians such as Richard Pryor!

Comedian Mark Curry dishes on tour life, his 40+ years in the business and working with renowned comedians such as Richard Pryor!

Curry will be back in Chicago on Aug. 9, performing with the Legends of Comedy tour at Country Club Hills Amphitheater.

Click here for more information.

Dave Swerksi

Val and Ryan sit down with Dave Swerksi to talk about the NFL Draft.

Val and Ryan sit down with Dave Swerksi to talk about the NFL Draft, Chicago's picks and being a Chicago Bear content creator!

To learn more about Dave, follow him on all social media platforms @daveswerski.