3 shot, 1 fatally, inside Washington mall: police

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- One person was killed in a shooting inside a mall in Vancouver, Washington on Thursday night.

Police said two people were wounded in the shooting in the food court area, and were taken to a local hospital, KPTV reported.

One witness said she was trick-or-treating with family at the mall when she heard gunfire.

"We heard multiple shots fired; it was like five or six shots that we heard, and I kinda froze for a moment thinking there's no way, no way," Brianne Stoner said. "Then we saw a bunch of people running towards us. A lot of terrified mothers pulling their children along."

Police said there was no longer an active threat, but they are still looking for the suspect.

They are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate.