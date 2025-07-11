Man on life support from injury during immigration raid in Southern California, family says

CAMARILLO, Calif. -- A man is on life support after he was injured during an immigration raid at an agricultural area of Southern California on Thursday, according to a family member.
A woman who reached out to our sister station, ABC7 Eyewitness News in Los Angeles, said her family member, Jaime Garcia, fell 30 feet off a building in Ventura County's Camarillo area while he was possibly trying to run from federal agents.
He was taken to the hospital with a broken neck and skull.
Garcia's family says he was working at a farm in the area to send money home to his wife and daughter in Mexico.
He's currently on life support, but is not expected to survive, his family says.