Veterans breakfast held in Arlington Heights to honor service members of all branches

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Veterans Day is Monday so scores of service members from all branches and conflicts gathered at Luther Village in Arlington Heights for a breakfast.

The event was hosted by the Veterans Memorial Committee of Arlington Heights.

The veterans shared stories of their service with one another and heard different from speakers.

Veterans were asked to wear a hat showing which branch they served in and when.

The event is meant to remind people about the importance of pausing to reflect on the service and sacrifice of so many.

"They are the reasons we believe that the freedoms we enjoy today, exist," said committee chairman Greg Padovani. "These are men and women who leave civilian life, leave the comforts of civilian life and go out and do some very difficult things."

"Everybody should consider in their own minds and hearts what Veterans Day is all about," said Marine Corps veteran Michael Ryan. "What is has been throughout the years since its inception."

Veterans at the breakfast also took a moment to celebrate the U.S, Marine Corps' 249th birthday...which is on Sunday.

