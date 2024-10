Video appears to show cargo being sucked into plane's engine at O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Video has emerged online of an incident that damaged the engine of a plane at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

The surveillance video appears to show the moment a piece of cargo got sucked into the engine.

It happened last Thursday after American Airlines flight 47 arrived from London's Heathrow Airport.

No one was injured. The FAA is investigating.

Further information was not immediately available.