Video shows man wielding knife at Chicago assisted living facility before fatal CPD shooting

Chicago police said Alfonzo Wright had fatally stabbed another resident before confronting officers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New video was released Wednesday of a deadly police shooting inside an assisted living facility in Grand Crossing.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released the body camera footage.

The shooting happened last month, near 1400 E. 75th St.

There were never any indications of police misconduct in this case.

The body camera footage released Wednesday offered a stark image to what was already a bizarre story back when it was first reported.

It's one that began with a 911 call for a man with a knife at a South Side nursing home, and ended, not with his death at the hands of police, but hours later when another resident was found dead, stabbed inside his room.

It was just after 2:30 a.m. on May 5 when that call was placed by the receptionist at the Grand Regency of Jackson Park assisted living facility. Minutes later, the first officers were seen responding to Room 520.

"Mr. Wright, we need to get you some help. We hear you're off your meds," one officer is heard saying.

After several minutes of failed coaxing, more officers arrive. Armed with tasers, they prepare to enter the room of Alfonzo Wright, who is heard issuing several threats.

"He said if we open the door he's going to stab us," another officer said.

At 2:50 a.m., officers made entry into Wright's room, immediately deploying their tasers. The 47-year-old is seen lunging at them with his knife.

ABC7 Chicago froze the video before police open fire.