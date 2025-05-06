Man killed in CPD shooting at assisted-living facility suspect in earlier homicide there: police

A man has been found dead inside the same Grand Crossing assisted-living facility where a deadly police-involved shooting happened Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said Tuesday the man fatally shot by police in a Grand Crossing assisted-living facility early Monday morning was involved in a homicide there before he was killed.

Keith Harding, 58, was found dead in the 1400-block of East 75th Street just after 6:30 a.m. Monday, police said.

He was found with cuts to his arm and neck in a fifth-floor unit of the Grand Regency of Jackson Park, police said. His death is considered a homicide.

Hours earlier Monday Chicago police said they responded to a report of a man with a knife threatening residents at the Grand Regency of Jackson Park.

Officers went to the unit where the suspect lived, on the fifth floor, and tried to speak with him, police said.

After officers gained access, they confronted the suspect, who was armed with a knife. Officers used a Taser, which did not subdue the suspect, police said.

Police said the suspect advanced toward officers while armed with the knife.

Police asked him to drop the knife, and he refused, CPD said.

Officers eventually fired at him, killing him.

The man, who was reportedly in his mid-40s, died on the scene, police said.

CPD said Tuesday he was the suspect in Harding's death.

The identity of the man killed by police has not yet been released.

"I knew him. He was a friend of mine. I know something was wrong with him when he stayed away from the crowd," resident Robert Gary said.

Grand Regency of Jackson Park is listed as a program for adults with physical disabilities who need assistance.

Several residents say they have no idea what may have led to the confrontation with police. They say he kept to himself.

Other residents say the man who police fatally shot had lived at the facility for about a year.

A knife was recovered from the scene, police said. The Investigation Response Team and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability are investigating.

Members of that man's family declined to comment at this time.

The officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for a minimum of 30 days.

A person was shot and critically wounded by an off-duty Chicago police officer in the Roseland neighborhood shortly after the Grand Crossing incident Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

