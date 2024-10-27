Video shows at least 1 police officer hurt responding to 'large disturbance' in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Video posted to social media Saturday appeared to show at least one Chicago police officer with injuries while responding to calls of a "large disturbance" on the city's West Side.

The incident happened during the daytime in the 4300 block of West Madison Street in West Garfield Park.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the apparent physical altercation, but Chicago police officials did confirm late Saturday that officers did respond to the scene near Madison and Kildare for calls of a "large disturbance."

Pastor Preston Allison said he was driving in the area when he saw the disturbance and stopped. He told ABC7 that officers were trying to de-escalate the situation when people began attacking them. That's when the officer was hurt.

"Immediately I went to him... like, 'you okay?' Everything, but he said he was," Allison said. "Another officer came... she took over and made sure an ambulance was there."

Reverend Allison said it happened outside a church where a funeral was taking place.

No further information was immediately available.

