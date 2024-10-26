24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
COPA investigating officer-involved shooting in West Rogers Park, officials say

It's not yet clear whether shots were fired by or at police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, October 26, 2024 4:13PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Investigators were called to an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning on the city's North Side, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

This happened in the 6800 blk. of North Washtenaw in the city's West Rogers Park neighborhood, COPA said.

It's not yet clear whether shots were fired by or at police.

This is a developing story. We'll have more details as soon as their available.

