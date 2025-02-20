Video shows missing dog escape from South Loop day care, concerns rise amid dangerous cold

New video shows a missing dog, Minnie, escape from the South Loop day care PUPS Pet Club. Their concerns are rising amid the frigid Chicago cold.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Time is of the essence to find Minnie amid frigid temperatures after the dog escaped from a pet care center in the South Loop while her owner was on vacation.

New video Wednesday showed the escaped.

Minnie has been missing since Sunday.

Her owner told ABC7 that the 7-year-old mixed breed dog was dropped off at the PUPS Pet Club in River North.

The canine was then taken to the club's boarding site in the South Loop near Michigan and 13th Street.

That is where she apparently got out of her crate, opened a door, and escaped into the lobby of an adjacent building before heading outside.

In a statement to ABC7, a spokesperson for PUPS Pet Club said, in part, "While we take the safety and wellbeing of every dog in our care as our highest priority, we regret that this happened, and we are fully committed to bringing Minnie home."

If you think you have seen Minnie, you are urged to call 311 or the PUPS Pet Club.