Video shows officers arresting man accused of bringing loaded gun onto plane at O'Hare: CPD

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, May 14, 2025 12:48AM
Chicago police say Besnik Ismajlaj was able to get past O'Hare security with a gun and brought it onto a plane.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Video shows officers arresting a man accused of bringing a loaded gun onto a plane at O'Hare last month, police say.

Besnik Ismajlaj was allegedly able to get a gun past security on April 15.

According to the TSA, the gun was discovered in a bag during a security screening.

As agents waited for police, they say, the St. Charles man grabbed the bag and ran into the terminal.

Body camera video shows the moment Ismajlaj was arrested.

He is charged with a misdemeanor, accused of bringing a loaded concealed firearm onto a plane.

