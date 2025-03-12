Virginia high school runner at center of baton incident charged with assault and battery

A Virginia high school track athlete has been charged with assault and battery after hitting a competing runner captured in a viral video during a track meet in Portsmouth, Virginia.
Alaila Everett is facing the charges after hitting Kaelen Tucker with a baton -- leaving Tucker with a concussion and possibly fractured skull. Judges immediately disqualified Everett for contact interference.
A court date has not yet been set.
In a video that rapidly spread online, Tucker is seen being struck by the baton, leading to an outpouring of online commentary, including harassment and death threats directed at Everett.
Everett, a senior at Portsmouth High School, expressed that the incident was purely accidental.