'VOICES of Black Women' 100,000 Empowerment Campaign

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This Black History Month, ABC 7 Eyewitness News is highlighting an initiative called the "VOICES of Black Women." It is pushing to change the future of cancer as we know it. Tiffany White and Shanita Akintonde joined our morning show to talk more the nationwide campaign. To learn more about the "American Cancer Society's initiative, click here.