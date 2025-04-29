Local Trump loyalists believe tariffs will improve economy, support mass government layoffs

MONTGOMERY, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois is considered a blue state.

Yet, outside of the Chicago Metropolitan area, most of the state's counties voted for President Donald Trump. ABC7 asked voters in in Montgomery what they think about the president's first 100 days.

Jim Horvath served in the U.S. Navy for over a decade. His pride for the military and this country is always on display in front of his Montgomery home. The Trump supporter thinks the president is doing a great job.

"I don't think any other president has been able to do what he's done in 100 days," Horvath said.

A whirlwind of activity coming from the White House in 100 days includes cuts to the federal bureaucracy. The Trump administration is proposing to slash tens of thousands of jobs at Department of Veteran Affairs. Horvath, the Navy Vet, supports it.

"There's a lot of people that don't do their jobs. There's a lot of people that sit around all day and think they are worthy of a paycheck," Horvath said.

Montgomery sits on the border of Kane and Kendall counties. It is a working-class community that usually goes red. Many say the economy and immigration is why they voted for Trump.

"He did secure the border, which did take care of a few criminals that are trying to sneak in here," said Montgomery resident Sammy Miller.

While happy with immigration, Miller is not pleased with the economy. But she trusts Trump's tariff policy will eventually turn it around.

"It's hurting right now, but in the long run, that is what needs to be done," Miller said.

Louie Chiotis is not so sure. He and his family own George's Family Restaurant. Chiotis voted for Trump because he promised during all of his campaign speeches to make the economy great again.

"I think everything is going up instead of down, grocery prices, eggs, especially are high for us," Chiotis said.

With an almost empty restaurant on Tuesday, Chiotis says people cannot afford to go out.

Oswego resident Tamie Pryor is surprised more voters do not have buyer's remorse. She says she is one of few people in her community who did not vote for the president, and she calls his first 100 days "frightening."

"Those of us who did not vote for him, he is doing exactly what we expected him to do, but 10 times worse," Pryor said.

In the next 100 days, Trump supporters want the president to stay the course, while the owners of George's Family Restaurant hope the economy turns around.