Chicago shooting: 2 people shot to death inside Washington Park home, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot to death inside a South Side home on Tuesday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Washington Park neighborhood's 5300-block of South Wabash Avenue just after 6:30 p.m.

A 19-year-old man and a second male victim, whose age was not immediately known, were inside the home when someone shot them, police said.

Both victims, shot multiple times, were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody, and area detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

