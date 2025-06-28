24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
20-year-old woman found fatally shot in the head in Washington Park: police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, June 28, 2025 10:20AM
20-year-old woman found fatally shot in the head on South Side: CPD
A Washington Park shooting left a woman dead in the 5400-block of South Prairie Avenue on Friday night, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was killed in a South Side shooting on Friday night, Chicago police said.

Police said officers responded to a call about a person shot in the Washington Park neighborhood around 9:40 p.m.

Responding officers found the victim, a 20-year-old woman, unresponsive in the 5400-block of South Prairie Avenue.

The victim, shot in the head, was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no one in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

