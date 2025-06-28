20-year-old woman found fatally shot in the head in Washington Park: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was killed in a South Side shooting on Friday night, Chicago police said.

Police said officers responded to a call about a person shot in the Washington Park neighborhood around 9:40 p.m.

Responding officers found the victim, a 20-year-old woman, unresponsive in the 5400-block of South Prairie Avenue.

The victim, shot in the head, was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no one in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

