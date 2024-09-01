2 injured in Washington Park shootout involving off-duty Lyons police sergeant: Chicago police

A woman was shot Saturday night at a park on South Ellsworth Drive in Washington Park, Chicago police said.

A woman was shot Saturday night at a park on South Ellsworth Drive in Washington Park, Chicago police said.

A woman was shot Saturday night at a park on South Ellsworth Drive in Washington Park, Chicago police said.

A woman was shot Saturday night at a park on South Ellsworth Drive in Washington Park, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were injured in shootout involving an off-duty suburban police sergeant at a South Side park on Saturday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the shootout happened during a gathering at Washington Park in the 5100-block South Ellsworth Drive just after 7 p.m.

A male offender of an unknown age was arguing with an off-duty Lyons Police Department sergeant, police said. That's when the offender took out a weapon, and the law enforcement officer identified himself as a sergeant.

Police said both the offender and the off-duty sergeant fired shots.

Chicago shootings: Tracking gun violence in 2024, with live updates

The offender, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, took himself to a local hospital in serious condition, police said. He has been stabilized.

Police said a 46-year-old woman, who was in the park when the gunfire broke out, suffered a gunshot wound to her thigh. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Area detectives and the Investigative Response Team are investigating. Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shootout.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

