2 charged in Waukegan hit-and-run crash that killed teen bicyclist: police

WAUKEGAN, Illl. (WLS) -- Two drivers have been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a teen bicyclist in the north suburbs earlier this month, Waukegan police said Wednesday.

Jose Ramirez, 34, of Waukegan was arrested in Kenosha last week for reckless homicide and leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

Ramirez is being held at the Kenosha County Jail, pending extradition to Illinois.

Monica Valladolid, 44, of Vernon Hills appeared in court Monday on an arrest warrant for leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

She was released, pending her next court date.

Just before 12:45 a.m. on Nov. 10, Waukegan police responded to the intersection of Belvidere Road and Fulton Avenue for a reported crash.

There, they found the 17-year-old boy, who had injuries consistent with having been hit by a vehicle.

He was in the westbound lanes of traffic.

Police found a bicycle in the area, as well.

The Waukegan boy died on the scene.

He was later identified as Jorge Carmona by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Police later determined the teen had been hit by a vehicle while on his bike, and then hit by a second vehicle in the roadway.

Both vehicles drove away, after the crash.

One vehicle was located on Nov. 13 in Waukegan, and a passenger confirmed the crash, police said.

The second vehicle was found in Vernon Hills on Nov. 14, and the driver acknowledged hitting something with the vehicle, police said.