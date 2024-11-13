Teen killed while riding bike in Waukegan hit-and-run, police say

WAUKEGAN, Illl. (WLS) -- A teenager was killed while riding his bicylce in the north suburbs over the weekend, according to police.

The crash happened at about 12:45 a.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Belvidere Road and Fulton Avenue, Waukegan police said.

The 17-year-old was riding his bike when he was struck by a vehicle in the road.

Waukegan police said the driver of did not stay at the scene.

When police arrived they found the teenager unresponsive. He died at the scene.

He was later identified as Jorge Carmona of Waukegan by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Waukegan Police Department Major Crash Unit.