Webb Auto Group hosts Ride for the Troops in Plainfield to benefit USO

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Bike riders raised money on Sunday for the United Service Organizations, or USO.

Webb Auto Group hosted the rides, which started Sunday morning at Webb Chevrolet in Plainfield.

There was a 10-mile ride through downtown Plainfield and a 20-mile course through the countryside.

It was the fourth year for the ride.

All proceeds benefit military members and their families through the USO of Illinois.