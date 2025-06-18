Hospital says they are still open for walk-ins

Weiss Memorial Hospital AC repairs could take days as ER redirects ambulances

Weiss Memorial Hospital's emergency room is redirecting ambulances away after an air conditioning system failure.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ambulances are being directed away from Chicago's Weiss Memorial Hospital due to an air conditioning failure.

The staff has transferred most patients other hospitals, but is still looking for help.

The emergency room is re-directing ambulances, but is still open for walk-ins.

Hospital officials said it might take a few more days before things get back to normal as repairs are made.

In a statement, Weiss Memorial called what happened "a catastrophic loss" of its air-conditioning system.

They didn't say what caused the outage, but blamed previous owners of the hospital for not properly maintaining the hospital's aging infrastructure.

When the outage happened, several patients could be seen being put in ambulances outside the emergency room entrance.

Weiss says its staff transferred most of their patients to their sister hospital, West suburban Medical Center. They've also reached out to other hospitals for help.

Some who have been inside the hospital, said the conditions are uncomfortable.

"I don't even sleep at night," discharged patient Steven Acosta said. "The room, the vent, is blowing air, but it is blowing nothing but hot air, no AC going on. To be honest, it's like an oven."

Weiss Hospital says the outpatient areas and its supporting areas have not been affected by the a-c outage and will stay open.

Hospital management said after the repairs are done, the hospital will need to be cooled to a certain temperature before normal operation can resume.

Hospital leadership will provide an update on Wednesday afternoon, the spokesperson said.