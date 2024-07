'Wellness West' connecting Chicago communities to aid positive health care

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The reps with the "Wellness West" organization are hoping to bring better health care access to 10 Chicago zip codes. Misty Drake, the Executive Director joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about coalition of healthcare partners that's serving resident covered by Medicaid or without health insurance. To learn more about and to connect with "Wellness West," click here.