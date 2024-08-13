WATCH LIVE

5 armed robbers hit West Elsdon jewelry store: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, August 13, 2024 3:16AM
Chicago armed robbery suspects targeted a West Elsdon jewelry store in the 5200-block of South Pulaski Road on Monday evening, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Armed robbers targeted a jewelry store on Chicago's Southwest Side on Monday evening, police said.

Police said the robbery happened in the West Elsdon neighborhood's 5200-block of South Pulaski Road just before 6 p.m.

Five people with guns entered the business, smashed display cases and stole items inside, police said. They also robbed a woman before leaving.

No one was hurt, and police are looking for the robbers.

The suspects were described only as male. Their ages were not immediately known.

Area One detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the robbery,

