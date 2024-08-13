5 armed robbers hit West Elsdon jewelry store: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Armed robbers targeted a jewelry store on Chicago's Southwest Side on Monday evening, police said.

Police said the robbery happened in the West Elsdon neighborhood's 5200-block of South Pulaski Road just before 6 p.m.

Five people with guns entered the business, smashed display cases and stole items inside, police said. They also robbed a woman before leaving.

No one was hurt, and police are looking for the robbers.

The suspects were described only as male. Their ages were not immediately known.

Area One detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the robbery,

