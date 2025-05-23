72-year-old man shot during attempted robbery in West Englewood, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot during an attempted robbery on Chicago's South Side early Friday, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the West Englewood neighborhood's 5600-block of South Justine Street just before 1:30 a.m.

A 72-year-old man was walking when three people approached him and demanded his property, police said.

Police said the victim did not comply, and one of the suspects took out a gun and fired shots.

The victim, shot in the leg, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

