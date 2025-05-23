24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
72-year-old man shot during attempted robbery in West Englewood, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, May 23, 2025 11:48AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot during an attempted robbery on Chicago's South Side early Friday, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the West Englewood neighborhood's 5600-block of South Justine Street just before 1:30 a.m.

A 72-year-old man was walking when three people approached him and demanded his property, police said.

Police said the victim did not comply, and one of the suspects took out a gun and fired shots.

The victim, shot in the leg, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

