Armed man tries to rob woman, shoots her during struggle in West Pullman: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of two men who tried to rob a woman shot her during a struggle on the city's South Side early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said officers responded to a call about a shooting in the West Pullman neighborhood's 11800-block of South State Street around 3:30 a.m.

Two male offenders had approached a 21-year-old woman and tried to steal her property, police said.

A struggle ensued, and one of the offenders took out a gun and opened fire.

The victim, shot in the leg, was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

There is no one in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

