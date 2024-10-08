7-year-old boy among 2 shot, critically injured inside West Pullman home: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child and a man were shot and critically injured inside a South Side home on Monday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the West Pullman neighborhood's 11600-block of South Yale Avenue just after 9 p.m.

A 7-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man were in a home when someone inside white Audi sedan fired shots from the street, police said.

The child, who suffered a gunshot wound to the back and a graze wound to the head, was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The man, shot in the chest and arm, was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

