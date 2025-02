What to consider when picking a retirement plan

It's Money-Saving Monday on ABC7 and this morning we are talking about saving for retirement.

It's Money-Saving Monday on ABC7 and this morning we are talking about saving for retirement.

It's Money-Saving Monday on ABC7 and this morning we are talking about saving for retirement.

It's Money-Saving Monday on ABC7 and this morning we are talking about saving for retirement.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's Money-Saving Monday on ABC7 and this morning we are talking about saving for retirement.

Craig Bolanos joined ABC7 to talk about about what to consider when it comes to picking a retirement plan.

Bolanos is co-founder and wealth advisor at VestGen Wealth Partners in Inverness and Downers Grove. For more information go to www.GetRetiredStayRetired.com.