2 plead not guilty to murder charges after bone fragments found in backyard of Wheatfield home

Steven Valle and Samantha Sebella entered not guilty pleas after bone fragments were found in the backyard of their Wheatfield, Indian home.

WHEATFIELD, Ind. (WLS) -- Two people charged with murder after bone fragments were found in the backyard of their Indiana home pleaded not guilty on Friday.

Investigators found the bones after searching a fire pit at the home in Wheatfield last month.

That search was prompted by a person who told police that an acquaintance had admitted to killing two of their children and then burning the bodies in a fire pit.

Documents released in court Friday outline that alleged confession.

Steven Valle and Samantha Sebella are due back in court in December.