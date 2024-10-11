2 plead not guilty to murder charges after bone fragments found in backyard of Wheatfield home

WHEATFIELD, Ind. (WLS) -- Two people charged with murder after bone fragments were found in the backyard of their Indiana home pleaded not guilty on Friday.
Investigators found the bones after searching a fire pit at the home in Wheatfield last month.
That search was prompted by a person who told police that an acquaintance had admitted to killing two of their children and then burning the bodies in a fire pit.
Documents released in court Friday outline that alleged confession.
Steven Valle and Samantha Sebella are due back in court in December.