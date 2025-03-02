Wife sentenced for shooting, killing terminally ill husband inside Florida hospital

Ellen Gilland was sentenced to nearly one year for killing her husband at in a Daytona Beach hospital in 2023.

Ellen Gilland pleaded no contest to shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside a Daytona Beach, Florida hospital.

Gilland previously admitted to killing her terminally ill husband and said it's what he wanted.

"I held the gun behind his ear. I pulled it away and asked him if, he was sure," she said in court. "He raised his hand; and placed it on my arm and pushed the gun to his head. There was a loud bang, and he was gone."

Gilland, who was out on bond, was sentenced to nearly one year for the shooting death of her husband. She was taken into custody right away to begin serving her sentence.

Judge Kathryn Weston did accept part of Gilland's testimony, but she was ultimately sentenced to prison because of the trauma suffered by all the nursing staff and law enforcement who responded the day of the shooting.

Gilland did barricade herself in the room for several hours and threatened to shoot anyone who came in.

"We're very thankful again to judge Weston and showing compassion to Ms. Gilland and taking into consideration all the mitigation that we provided," defense attorney Matthew Ferry said.

Ferry hoping she'd be sentenced to probation; however, he was happy with the outcome, considering she faced up to 10 years behind bars.

