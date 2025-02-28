Closing arguments expected Friday in Will County stabbing, hate crime trial

Closing arguments in the trial Joseph Czuba in the alleged hate crime stabbing of 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoum in Plainfield are expected Friday.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Closing arguments are expected Friday in the trial of a man accused of killing a six-year-old boy in an alleged hate crime in unincorporated Plainfield.

Joseph Czuba waived his right to testify. Thus, closing arguments are expected to begin Friday in the hate crime case that's caught national attention.

The Plainfield landlord is accused of killing six-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi and seriously injuring the boy's mother.

The 73-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and also faces hate crime charges.

Prosecutors said he attacked his two tenants in 2023 over their Muslim faith.

The young boy had just celebrated a birthday and was stabbed 26 times, according to the doctor who did the autopsy.

A Will County sergeant who transported Czuba that day testified Thursday.

Recordings of Czuba in the backseat were played in court.

Prosecutors say Czuba refers to Shaheen and her son, saying:

"I was afraid for my life, my wife."

"I thought they were going to do jihad on me."

"They are just like infested rats."

"(She) didn't tell me she was a Muslim."

"I begged her to get out for three days; she would not leave."

Czuba has pleaded not guilty.

The trail continues at 10:30 a.m.