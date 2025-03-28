Will County Sheriff's Office employee arrested by DHS, facing local child sex assault charges

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A Will County Sheriff's Office employee was taken into Homeland Security custody Thursday, the sheriff's office said in a social media post Friday morning.

Daniel T. Herod, 41, has been employed with the sheriff's office since May of 2010, most recently as a deputy correctional officer at the Will County Adult Detention Facility, the sheriff's office said.

The circumstances surrounding the arrest were not immediately clear.

Will County court records show a case was opened for Herod Friday on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13 and criminal sexual assault of a family member under 18.

Homeland Security is handling the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

Herod was due in Will County court Friday morning.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.