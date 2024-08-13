William Holland, Illinois' longest-serving auditor general, dies at age 72

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois' longest-serving auditor general, William Holland, has died.

Governor JB Pritzker paid tribute to Holland saying, "Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of William Holland. He was a life-long public servant, dedicating 41 years to serving our state - from being a legislative intern to becoming our longest-serving auditor general. May his memory be a blessing."

Holland served five governors under different roles before he retired in 2015. Holland was 72 years old.

He leaves behind three children and seven grandchildren.

