William Holland, Illinois' longest-serving auditor general, dies at age 72

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, August 13, 2024 10:25AM
Illinois' longest-serving auditor general, William Holland, has died, with Governor JB Pritzker paying tribute with a statement.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois' longest-serving auditor general, William Holland, has died.

Governor JB Pritzker paid tribute to Holland saying, "Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of William Holland. He was a life-long public servant, dedicating 41 years to serving our state - from being a legislative intern to becoming our longest-serving auditor general. May his memory be a blessing."

Holland served five governors under different roles before he retired in 2015. Holland was 72 years old.

He leaves behind three children and seven grandchildren.

