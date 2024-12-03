Southern Illinois deputies stop pregnant woman's runaway car from going into lake: VIDEO

Williamson County, Illinois deputies stopped a pregnant woman's runaway vehicle from going into Crab Orchard Lake after her car brakes malfunctioned.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Southern Illinois sheriff's deputies stop a pregnant woman's runaway car from going into a lake.

It happened early Monday morning in Williamson County, east of Carbondale.

Deputies responded to a 911 call from driver who said her car would not stop.

Video shows the deputy pull in front of the woman's car and put on his brakes to slowly bring the woman's car to a stop about 0.4 miles before reaching Crab Orchard Lake.

No one was hurt, and there is no word what caused the woman's brakes to malfunction.