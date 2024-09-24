Windows smashed on 8 vehicles on Northwest Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Eight vehicles had their windows smashed on the Northwest Side Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.
The incident occurred at about 1:44 a.m. in the 3600-3800 blocks of North Nordica Avenue in the Dunning neighborhood.
Police said a male suspect broke the driver's side and passenger side windows of the eight cars. Only one of the vehicles had property taken, police said.
The suspect fled in a dark-colored sedan and is not in custody, police said.
At least one vehicle had a cover around their driver's side window.
Further details were not immediately available.
