Windows smashed on 8 vehicles on Northwest Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Eight vehicles had their windows smashed on the Northwest Side Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 1:44 a.m. in the 3600-3800 blocks of North Nordica Avenue in the Dunning neighborhood.

Police said a male suspect broke the driver's side and passenger side windows of the eight cars. Only one of the vehicles had property taken, police said.

The suspect fled in a dark-colored sedan and is not in custody, police said.

At least one vehicle had a cover around their driver's side window.

Further details were not immediately available.

