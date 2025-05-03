2 pedestrians killed, infant critically injured in Winnetka, sheriff says

WINNETKA, Ill. (WLS) -- Two female pedestrians were killed and an infant in a stroller was critically injured in a crash Friday evening in the north suburbs.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday near Church Road and Meadow Road in Winnetka, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

Two female pedestrians were in the roadway when a vehicle hit them, the sheriff's office said.

One female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and another was pronounced dead at a hospital, officials said. The infant was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle and a passenger were also taken to a hospital in good condition, officials said.

The exact ages of the victims were not known.

No further information was immediately available as authorities continue to investigate.