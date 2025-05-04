Officials identify 2nd woman killed in Winnetka crash; infant critically injured

WINNETKA, Ill. (WLS) -- Officials have identified both victims killed in a north suburban car crash on Friday.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday near Church Road and Meadow Road in Winnetka, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

Two female pedestrians were in the roadway with a child in a stroller when a vehicle hit them, the sheriff's office said. Both women died, officials said. The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

On Saturday, one of the victims was identified as Sediqeh Samadi, 37, by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Raziyeh Sigary, 58, was identified as the second woman killed in the crash by the medical examiner.

Officials haven't said if or how the deceased women and the injured infant are related.

The driver of the vehicle and a passenger were also taken to a hospital in good condition, officials said.

Investigators are looking into the crash said there is no indication of foul play, although it's still unclear if driver error or a mechanical or medical issue caused the crash.

No further information was immediately available.