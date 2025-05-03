1 of 2 women killed in Winnetka crash identified; child critically injured

Two female pedestrians were killed and an infant was critically injured in a crash on Church Road in Winnetka, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

WINNETKA, Ill. (WLS) -- Officials have identified one of the two women killed in a north suburban car crash on Friday.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday near Church Road and Meadow Road in Winnetka, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

Two female pedestrians were in the roadway with a child in a stroller when a vehicle hit them, the sheriff's office said. Both women died, officials said.

The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

On Saturday, one of the victims was identified as Sediqeh Samadi, 37, by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The driver of the vehicle and a passenger were also taken to a hospital in good condition, officials said.

No further information was immediately available as authorities continue to investigate.

